TD Salsa on the Beach set for this weekend as Beaches International Jazz Festival continues

The Swing Shift Big Band performs in Jimmie Simpson Park last Sunday during the opening weekend of the Beaches International Jazz Festival. This weekend features the TD Salsa on the Beach celebrations at Woodbine Park. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

For the weekend of July 14 to 16, Woodbine Park will be transformed into a dance floor featuring the energetic Latin melodies of Salsa, Merengue and Cumbia as the Beaches International Jazz Festival presents TD Salsa on the Beach.

On Friday, July, 14, DJ Victor Explosivo plays at 7 p.m.; followed by a Salsa Class with Dailyn at 7:30 p.m. After that, DJ Victor Explosivio takes the stage again at 8:30 p.m., and finally Rice and Mango close the night at 9 p.m.

Salsa on the Beach continues on Saturday, July, 15, and there will be a number of performers playing.

DJ Victor Explosivo is back to kick off the day at 2 p.m.; after that EL Sol De Cuba plays salsa music at 2:30 p.m. Continuing through the rest of the evening, Salsa Class with Dailyn & DJ; Borolo plays at 5 p.m.; La Sonera Queen plays at 7 p.m.; and Mauro Mosquera an international artist from Columbia plays at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, July 16, DJ Victor Explosivo is back for another performance at 2 p.m.; followed by The Sons of Tuta playing at 2:30 p.m. After that, Freddy Anthony plays at 4:30 p.m.; and Salseros with Attitude ends the night off with Salsa at 6:30 p.m.

Woodbine Park is located at 1695 Queen St. E.

The Beaches International Jazz Festival continues until July 30. For more information and a schedule, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2023/07/04/beaches-international-jazz-festival-brings-summer-fun-for-the-month-of-july/