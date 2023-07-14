TD Salsa on the Beach set for this weekend as Beaches International Jazz Festival continues

For the weekend of July 14 to 16, Woodbine Park will be transformed into a dance floor featuring the energetic Latin melodies of Salsa, Merengue and Cumbia as the Beaches International Jazz Festival presents TD Salsa on the Beach.
On Friday, July, 14, DJ Victor Explosivo plays at 7 p.m.; followed by a Salsa Class with Dailyn at 7:30 p.m. After that, DJ Victor Explosivio takes the stage again at 8:30 p.m., and finally Rice and Mango close the night at 9 p.m.
Salsa on the Beach continues on Saturday, July, 15, and there will be a number of performers playing.
DJ Victor Explosivo is back to kick off the day at 2 p.m.; after that EL Sol De Cuba plays salsa music at 2:30 p.m. Continuing through the rest of the evening, Salsa Class with Dailyn & DJ; Borolo plays at 5 p.m.; La Sonera Queen plays at 7 p.m.; and Mauro Mosquera an international artist from Columbia plays at 9 p.m.
On Sunday, July 16, DJ Victor Explosivo is back for another performance at 2 p.m.; followed by The Sons of Tuta playing at 2:30 p.m. After that, Freddy Anthony plays at 4:30 p.m.; and Salseros with Attitude ends the night off with Salsa at 6:30 p.m.
Woodbine Park is located at 1695 Queen St. E.
The Beaches International Jazz Festival continues until July 30. For more information and a schedule, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2023/07/04/beaches-international-jazz-festival-brings-summer-fun-for-the-month-of-july/
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!