Police seek suspect in connection with alleged break-in at store near Main Street and Danforth Avenue

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged break-in near Main Street and Danforth Avenue earlier this week.

According to police, officers responded to a call regarding an alleged break-in at a store in the area on Sunday, July 9, at approximately 12:25 a.m.

Police alleged a man smashed the store’s front door with a brick, entered and stole an item before fleeing the area.

Security camera images of a man sought in the incident have been released by police in the hopes that someone can identify him.

The suspect is described as 30-40 years old, five-feet, eight-inches tall, medium build, with a short brown buzz cut. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com