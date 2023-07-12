School of Rock on screen tonight at Kew Gardens as part of The Beach BIA’s outdoor movie series

School of Rock, the 2003 movie starring Jack Black, will be shown tonight (Wednesday, July 12) at The Beach BIA's outdoor movie night at Kew Gardens park.

The Beach BIA’s outdoor movie in Kew Gardens park tonight (Wednesday, July 12) is School of Rock.

During the summer, movies will be shown on Wednesday nights at the park, 2075 Queen St. E., just west of Lee Avenue.

The family-themed movies will begin at sunset and end by 11 p.m.

The movie schedule for the outdoor films at Kew Gardens for the remainder of this summer is as follows:

Wednesday, July 12 – School of Rock.

• Wednesday, July 19 – Night at the Museum.

• Wednesday, July 26 – Top Gun.

• Wednesday, Aug. 2 – Top Gun Maverick.

• Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Wayne’s World.

• Wednesday, Aug. 17 – The Sandlot.

• Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Space Jam.

• Wednesday, Aug. 30 – To Be Announced.

Those attending the movie nights at the park should bring their own lawnchairs or blankets for sitting on.

There will also be music, lawn games and snacks available at the outdoor movie nights in Kew Gardens.

For more information on the summer movie nights and other local activities that are being planned for the Queen Street East area of the Beach, please visit The Beach BIA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO