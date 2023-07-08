Affordable Housing Walking Tour planned for Danforth East area on Saturday afternoon

Danforth East area residents interested in learning more about affordable housing and future development plans in the area are invited to take part in a walking tour on the afternoon of Saturday, July 8.

Residents in the Danforth East area are invited to learn more about affordable housing options in the area during a community walking tour slated for the afternoon of Saturday, July 8.

Those wishing to take part in the walk are asked to meet in the parking lot of the Sobey’s grocery store, 2451 Danforth Ave. just west of Main Street, at 4 p.m.

“With the neighbourhood undergoing rapid changes, walk participants will have the opportunity to learn about the different ranges of housing and development taking place,” said walk organizers Bangladeshi Canadian Community Services.

For more information on the walking tour, please send an email to bccscanada@hotmail.com