Woman has life-threatening injuries after shooting near Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue

Police investigate a shooting on Queen Street East, just east of Carlaw Avenue, on the afternoon of Firiday, July 7. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

A woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue area early in the afternoon of Friday, July 7.

Police were called to the area for a reported shooting at 12:23 p.m.

Witnesses say the shooting victim was a woman who was wearing a pink dress, although police have not yet confirmed this.

A man getting off a bus near the intersection said he saw two men involved in an altercation, then saw a metal object which he believed to be a gun drop to the ground. The man who saw the two men fighting left the area and headed towards Heward Avenue, one block east of Carlaw south of Queen, when he said he heard what sounded like three shots.

Police have a large area of Queen Street East, between Pape and Carlaw avenues, closed off for the investigation. Carlaw Avenue is also closed in all directions at Queen for the investigation.

Two suspects fled the area on foot heading south after the shooting, police said on Twitter.

One of the suspects was wearing a white t-shirt with blood on it, police said.

The other suspect was wearing a black shirt with a floral print on it and blue jeans, police said.