Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside on July 6, 7, 8 and 9 kicks off 35th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival

The Beaches International Jazz Festival begins tonight (Thursday, July 6) with The Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside.

The 2023 Beaches International Jazz Festival has events scheduled from Thursday, July 6 through to Sunday, July 30.

This year, the 35th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival kicks off with The Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside from Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9.

The Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside features performances on the evenings of July 6 and 7, and throughout the day on July 8 and 9 at Jimmie Simpson Park (870 Queen St. E.)

The fun begins on Thursday, July 6, with Steinwall at 7 p.m.; followed by Five Alarm Funk at 9 p.m.

Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside continues on Friday, July 7, with The Brigham Phillips “Little” Big Band at 3:30 p.m.; Stacey Renee at 7:15 p.m.; and Neon Nostalgic at 9 p.m.

The Saturday, July 8, lineup begins at 11 a.m. with free Swing Dance lessons by the Swing Toronto Band.

After that, there will be performances by Martin Loomer’s Orange Devils at 11:30 a.m.; The Jazz Mechanics at 2 p.m.; Alex Porat at 4:30 p.m.; Accolades at 6 p.m.; The Quincy Bullen family at 7:30 p.m.; and Lazo and the Exodus at 9 p.m.

The Sunday, July 9, lineup also begins at 11 a.m. with Christian Overton & the Composers Collection; the Swing Shift Big Band at 1:15 p.m.; Moka at 3:30 p.m.; Grace at 5 p.m.; and Jerome Tucker Band at 6:30 p.m.

For the full schedule of events at this year’s Beaches International Jazz Festival, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2023/07/04/beaches-international-jazz-festival-brings-summer-fun-for-the-month-of-july/