Celebrity-Media Softball Game for Daily Bread Food Bank set for July 7 at Kew Gardens ball diamond

The ball diamond at Kew Gardens park.

A Celebrity-Media Softball Game in support of donations to the Daily Bread Food Bank is set for the Kew Gardens baseball diamond on the evening of Friday, July 7.

The game will feature a team of Celebrity all-stars taking on a team of Media all-stars. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m., and will be thrown out by Daily Bread Food Bank CEO Neil Heatherington.

Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E. and the baseball diamond is just south of the Alex Christie Bandshell.

Toronto sports broadcaster Dana McKiel is one of the game’s organizers, and said holding it in support of the Daily Bread Food Bank made sense given the challenges so many Torontonians are facing around food availability and affordability.

“The Daily Bread Food Bank was chosen as the charity to support as I noticed a tremendous rise in food prices post-pandemic, and Torontonians going hungry,” he said.

Members of the Celebrity team will include Bill King, producer of the Beaches International Jazz Festival; Rob Rainford, celebrity chef; Brian Dunstan, actor and broadcaster; Dr. Drew Taylor, former member of the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies; Laura Creavalle, IFBB World Body Building champion; Matt Black, member of the 2012 and 2017 Grey Cup champions Toronto Argonauts; Angela James; Canadian women’s hockey legend and member of the Hockey Hall of Fame; John Barrett, 1984 Canadian Olympic volleyball star; and Milt Ottey, Canadian Olympic high jumper in 1984.

Members of the Media team will include Steve Ryan of CP 24 who will be the team captain; Sue-Ann Levy, of True North News Service; Sam Cosentino, of Rogers Sportsnet; Ken Stowar, CIUT Radio; Scott Laughlin, NHL Sirius XM Radio; and Anthony Furey, True North News Service and recent candidate for Mayor of Toronto.

The anthem at the game will be performed by Violet Dawn Fox of the Rosedale School of the Arts. Music will be provided by DJ Quincy. The PA announcer will be Chris Worth from Toronto Varsity Blues Athletics.

The Daily Bread Food Bank will have bins set up for donations of non-perishable food from those attending the game.

The Daily Bread said the items it most needs donations of are:

Canned fish (tuna, salmon, sardines); canned fruit; canned tomatoes; canned vegetables; oatmeal; and peanut butter.

For more information on the July 7 game and the Daily Bread Food Bank, please visit https://www.dailybread.ca/events/celebrity-media-softball-game/