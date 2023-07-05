Toronto Beaches and Mimico Mountaineers meet tonight for the Crombie Cup in Ontario Junior Lacrosse League action

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team will be hosting the Mimico Mountaineers at the Pickering Recreation Complex (1867 Valley Farm Rd. in Pickering) starting at 8 p.m. tonight.

The Toronto Beaches Jr A lacrosse team are down to their final three games of play in the regular season of the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL).

Tonight (Wednesday, July 5) the Beaches will be hosting the Mimico Mountaineers at the Pickering Recreation Complex (1867 Valley Farm Rd. in Pickering) starting at 8 p.m.

This game will be a battle of Toronto’s two OJLL teams and at stake will be the Crombie Cup. The cup is awarded to the Toronto team with the best record after the two regular season OJLL games are played. The Greg Crombie Memorial GTA Challenge Cup is named in honour of Greg Crombie, who was a long-time executive with Toronto Beaches and also played an important role getting the “Junior B” Mimico Mountaineers program started back in 1993.

The first game of this season’s Crombie Cup Challenge went to Mimico with a 17-9 win.

In action last week, Toronto Beaches beat Kitchener-Waterloo 16-1 on June 30; and St. Catharines 7-2 on June 28.

Going into tonight’s game, Beaches have a record of 10 wins and seven losses and sit in fifth place in the 11-team OJLL standings.

On Thursday, July 6, Toronto Beaches host the Oakville Buzz at the Pickering Recreation Complex. That game starts at 8 p.m.

The regular season wraps up for Toronto Beaches on Sunday, July 9, with a trip to take on the Six Nations Arrows at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena at 7 p.m.

For more information on the OJLL, please go to https://www.ontariojuniorlacrosse.com/

For the latest updates on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BeachesJrA