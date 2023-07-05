The Beach BIA’s outdoor summer movies begin tonight with Paw Patrol: The Movie at Kew Gardens park

Paw Patrol: The Movie kicks off The Beach BIA's summer movies in the park series for this year.

Outdoor summer movie nights presented by The Beach BIA will return to Kew Gardens park starting tonight (Wednesday, July 5).

During the summer, movies will be shown on Wednesday nights at the park, 2075 Queen St. E., just west of Lee Avenue.

The family-themed movies will begin at sunset and end by 11 p.m.

To start off this summer’s run of movie nights on July 5, Paw Patrol: The Movie will be shown.

The movie schedule for the outdoor films at Kew Gardens this summer is as follows:

Wednesday, July 5 – Paw Patrol: the Movie.

• Wednesday, July 12 – School of Rock.

• Wednesday, July 19 – Night at the Museum.

• Wednesday, July 26 – Top Gun.

• Wednesday, Aug. 2 – Top Gun Maverick.

• Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Wayne’s World.

• Wednesday, Aug. 17 – The Sandlot.

• Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Space Jam.

• Wednesday, Aug. 30 – To Be Announced.

Those attending the movie nights at the park should bring their own lawnchairs or blankets for sitting on.

There will also be music, lawn games and snacks available at the outdoor movie nights in Kew Gardens.

For more information on the summer movie nights and other local activities that are being planned for the Queen Street East area of the Beach, please visit The Beach BIA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO