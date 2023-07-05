Man sought in connection with alleged assault and theft in Gerrard Street East and Marjory Avenue area

Toronto police are looking to identify this man in connection with an alleged theft in the Gerrard Street East and Marjory Avenue area. Inset photo also shows the man police are looking to identify.

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an alleged theft and assault investigation.

Police responded to a call for an alleged robbery on Tuesday, June 13, at approximately 9 p.m. in the Gerrard Street East and Marjory Avenue (Gerrard Square) area.

It is alleged that a man stole a quantity of clothing from a store and then threatened a loss prevention officer with a knife.

The man is described as five-foot, 10-inches tall, with a medium build and glasses. He was wearing a grey hooded sweater with a black vest, dark-coloured shorts, and white Nike shoes with a blue soles. He was also wearing a blue and purple Lakers basketball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com/