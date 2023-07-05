Man sought in connection with alleged assault and theft in Gerrard Street East and Marjory Avenue area

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an alleged theft and assault investigation.
Police responded to a call for an alleged robbery on Tuesday, June 13, at approximately 9 p.m. in the Gerrard Street East and Marjory Avenue (Gerrard Square) area.
It is alleged that a man stole a quantity of clothing from a store and then threatened a loss prevention officer with a knife.
The man is described as five-foot, 10-inches tall, with a medium build and glasses. He was wearing a grey hooded sweater with a black vest, dark-coloured shorts, and white Nike shoes with a blue soles. He was also wearing a blue and purple Lakers basketball hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com/
