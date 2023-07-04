Broadview Avenue closed for next five months between Danforth and Gerrard for streetcar track replacement, road resurfacing

Streetcar track replacement work on Broadview Avenue , between Danforth Avenue and Gerrard Street East, is set to begin on July 4 and continue for five months.

Broadview Avenue between Danforth Avenue and Gerrard Street East will be closed to southbound traffic for the next five months for streetcar track and road resurfacing construction.

The closure is in effect starting on Tuesday, July 4.

The $6.5 million construction project is being co-ordinated with the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), said a recent City of Toronto news release announcing the construction work and the road closure. Work on the project will be permitted to take place seven days a week, 24 hours a day, said the news release.

“The city is replacing the TTC tracks to reduce the current track noise and bring them into a state of good repair,” said the release. “The city is also resurfacing the road and repairing damaged sidewalks and curbs on Broadview Avenue and Montcrest Boulevard. Additionally, work is taking place in the area to extend the life of sewers, avoiding the need for extensive excavation. The sewer work will be done in phases and completed by early 2024.”

The news release said that from July 4 until late fall of 2023, there will be one northbound lane open for vehicles, but southbound lanes will be closed to traffic. During the project, sidewalks will remain open for pedestrian access, except for short periods of localized sidewalk repairs.

All local businesses will remain open during the construction work.

With the streetcar track replacement and road closure, TTC service and routes in the area are being adjusted for the coming months.

Broadview Subway Station, located north of Danforth Avenue, is not impacted by this work and will remain open. However, there will be no 504 King or 505 Dundas streetcar service on Broadview Avenue between the station and Gerrard Street East. For more on how the TTC will be dealing with this construction work and the road closure, please go to https://www.ttc.ca/en/about-the-ttc/projects-and-plans/Broadview-Station-and-Broadview-Avenue

“The city is taking measures to help manage traffic flow in the area, using real-time video monitoring, electronic message boards, traffic agents and paid duty (police) officers,” said the city’s news release. “People travelling in the area should use alternate routes and allow extra time to get to and from their destinations.”

In her most recent newsletter, Toronto-Danforth Councillor said the work on Broadview Avenue has been co-ordinated so that it will not impact the Taste of the Danforth celebrations slated for Aug. 13 to Aug. 13.

For more information on the planned work for Broadview Avenue, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/get-involved/public-consultations/infrastructure-projects/broadview-construction/