Police seek suspect in pair of violent armed robberies near Broadview and Browning avenues

Police have released an image of this man wanted in connection with a pair of alleged armed robberies.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man in connection with two alleged retail robberies.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a reported robbery in the Broadview and Browning avenues area on Wednesday, June 21.

Police said a man entered a barbershop and allegedly approached an 82-year-old male victim. The man allegedly kicked the victim in the chest, causing the victim to fall to the ground and suffer extensive bruising to his face, arms and legs, police said.

The man then produced a wooden stake and allegedly threatened the victim while demanding cash, police said. The man then allegedly removed a quantity of cash from the register and then fled the area on a bicycle, police said.

When police arrived in response to the June 21 incident, officers were advised that the same man had allegedly attended the barbershop on May 20 and robbed the 82-year-old victim at knifepoint.

Members of the Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad are looking to identify the male suspect in these incidents. A photo of the suspect has been released by police.

The suspect is described as age 35 to 40, five-feet, eight-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, and possibly riding a dark coloured bicycle.

Police said the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous. Police said anyone who sees the suspect should not approach him, but call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com