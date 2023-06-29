Balmy Beach Club’s U16 girls rugby team celebrates home-opener on June 29 at Tubs and Gee Field

The Balmy Beach Club's U16 girls rugby team hosts the Mississauga Blues on Thursday, June 29.

The Balmy Beach Club’s Junior girls rugby program celebrates the kick-off to its season with a game on Thursday, June 29, at the Tubs and Gee Field.

The game will see the Balmy Beach U16 girls host the Mississauga Blues.

Kick-off is at 5:45 p.m. The Tubs and Gee Rugby Field is located on Lower Coxwell Avenue between Eastern Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East.

“This is a very important event for our community and the Junior program at BBC (Balmy Beach Club) since it is the first time in history that BBC has two girls teams – U14 and U16,” said Tanis Hewitt of the BBC rugby program.

“The Junior program has been very strong, however participation for girls has dropped off significantly in this age group since there wasn’t the dedicated attention to girls in sports and girls in rugby,” said Hewitt.

“This year we made the decision to have a group of volunteers dedicate their attention to growing the girls game. Across both programs we had 10 girls signed up, however to run a proper team we need at least 20 girls for both teams. Over the past two months through all our efforts we now have over 50 girls signed up. These girls come from all the local schools (Danforth, Malvern, Monarch Park and East York).”

Hewitt said the BBC is proud of the work that has been done and of the girls taking part.

Everyone in the community is invited to help celebrate the program’s success at the home-opener game on June 29.