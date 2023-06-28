Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team heads to St. Catharines for game tonight

Toronto Beaches travel to St. Catharines tonight for an Ontario Junior Lacrosse League regular season tilt.

The Toronto Beaches Jr A lacrosse team play the first of their final five games of the regular season in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) tonight.

Toronto Beaches will be travelling southwest to play the St. Catharines Athletics at the Canada Games Arena starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

After 15 games, Toronto Beaches stand fifth in the 11-team OJLL regular season standings with a record of eight wins and seven loses.

Top spot in the OJLL as of today is held by the Orangeville Northmen with a perfect 15-0 record.

Remaining games for Toronto Beaches this month will be Friday, June 30, in Kitchener.

On July 5, Beaches host the Mimico Mountaineers. On July 6, Beaches host the Oakville Buzz. Both those games will be played at the Pickering Recreation Complex, which is serving as the home arena for Toronto Beaches this season.

The regular season wraps up for Toronto Beaches on July 9 with a trip to take on the Six Nations Arrows.

For more information on the OJLL, please go to https://www.ontariojuniorlacrosse.com/

For the latest updates on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BeachesJrA