Police in 55 Division seek suspects in separate threatening and break-in incidents

Police are looking for Blair Shaw, 65, in connection with an alleged break-in in the Broadview and Gowan avenues area earlier this year.

Police in 55 Division are looking for two men in connection to two separate incidents recently.

Police responded to a call for a threatening on Tuesday, June 27, in the Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue area.

Allegedly, a man contacted the victim via email, text messaging and voice mail numerous times and some of the messages sent from the accused contained death threats, police said.

Aaron Zurylo, 29, of Toronto, is wanted for three counts of threatening death and criminal harassment.

He is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of a cross on his left cheekbone.

In a separate incident, police are looking for a man wanted in a break-and-enter investigation.

According to police, at approximately 11:22 p.m., on Friday, March 31, police responded to a call for an alleged break-in in the Broadview and Gowan avenues area.

Allegedly, a man knocked on several doors in the area to determine if anyone was home while another unidentified man remained on the sidewalk as a look out, police said. A man also allegedly used a tool to break the front window of a residence and both men entered the residence and stole a number of personal items.

Blair Shaw, 65, of Toronto, is wanted for a break and enter and possession and use of a credit card obtained by crime.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com