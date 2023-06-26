Olivia Chow elected as Toronto’s next mayor

Olivia Chow has been elected Mayor of Toronto in the June 26 byelection.

With 1,402 of 1,451 polling stations reporting in, Chow has 37.18 per cent of the vote in the Monday, June 26, mayoral byelection.

In second place is Ana Bailao with 32.47 per cent of the vote.

In third place is Mark Saunders with 8.6 per cent of the vote

Fourth place is Anthony Furey, an Upper Beach resident, with 4.98 per cent of the vote.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, who was also in the race for mayor is in eighth place with 1.26 per cent of the vote.

The Toronto mayoral byelection was called after former mayor John Tory stepped down earlier this year amid revelations that he had been involved in an affair with a staff member.

The 66-year-old Chow, who served as an NDP MP for the Toronto riding of Trinity-Spadina from 2006 to 2014, also served as councillor for the area (both before and after megacity amalgamation) from 1992 to 2005.

She ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Toronto in 2014, losing to Tory in a race in which she finished third. Finishing second in that race was Doug Ford, who is now Premier of Ontario.

Chow takes over a city facing a number of severe challenges including affordability, homelessness, public safety and declining TTC services.