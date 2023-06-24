Police seek suspect in incidents at subway stations, including spraying of girls with unknown liquid at Donlands Station

Toronto police are seeking a suspect in connection with a number of incidents at subway stations recently.

Toronto police are investigating a number of incidents allegedly involving the same suspect along the TTC subway line recently, including one that took place at Donlands station in early June.

According to police, two teenage girls were had exited the subway at Donlands Station (just north of Danforth Avenue) on Saturday, June 3, at approximately 7:50 p.m. when a woman approached them from behind and allegedly threw an unknown liquid on them. Police said the woman appeared to be filming the incident on a cellular device. The woman then fled the station, police said.

According to police, they are looking for the same woman in connection with a number of alleged incidents at subway stations recently.

In one of those incidents on June 7, a woman was walking up the stairs after exiting Queen Station at about 10:05 p.m. when she was allegedly assaulted, police said.

In another alleged incident at Spadina Station on June 14, police said a TTC employee was approached by a woman who engaged the employee in conversation and then took items from a work cart.

Police said the suspect is described as a woman with a thin build, between five-feet, eight-inches to six-feet, one-inch tall. The suspect is age 30 to 40, with dark curly hair.

Images of the suspect have been released by police in hopes of making an identification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com