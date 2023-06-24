Annual Robbie soccer tourney action set for next two weekends

The Erin Mills Eagles Under-16 girls celebrate their Robbie International Soccer Tournament championship on July 3, 2022, at Birchmount Stadium in this Beach Metro News file photo.

By KADEN CAMPBELL

The 55th annual Robbie International Soccer Tournament and Festival will take place on the weekends June 24 and 25; and July 1, 2 and 3.

The Festival is presented by the Toronto Football Club (TFC) and is for teams of players 12 years of age and under. The Tournament is for teams ages 13 to 18.

Monday, July 3, will be Championship Day for the Tournament at Birchmount Stadium in southwest Scarborough.

As part the events that day, The Robbie All Star Game between Team Julian De Guzman And Team Dwayne De Rosario, former Canadian national teammates who grew up in Scarborough and played in The Robbie, takes place at 1 p.m.

For more information on The Robbie International Soccer Tournament, please visit https://therobbie.ca/