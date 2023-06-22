UPDATE: One missing teen girl located, police still looking for 14-year-old last seen near Queen Street East and Silver Birch Avenue on June 20

Toronto police are continuing to look for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday, June 20, in the area of Queen Street East and Silver Birch Avenue.

Toronto police have located one of two missing teenage girls last reported to have been seen in the area of Queen Street East and Silver Birch Avenue in the Beach on June 20.

The two girls, ages 14 and 15, had last been heard from at 7:30 p.m. on June 20, said police in a news release issued late on the afternoon of June 21.

Police issued a news release at 7:02 a.m. on June 22 advising that the 15-year-old girl had been located at 11:35 p.m. on June 21.

Beach Metro Community News checked with Toronto police on the morning of June 22, and as of 8:45 a.m. the 14-year-old girl had not been located.

Kailey, 14, is described as five-feet, three-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long brown hair. She was wearing a knee length black dress, large grey oversized hoodie and white Air Force 1 running shoes.

Police said in the June 21 news release that they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com