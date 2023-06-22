Three suspects sought in break-in at LCBO near Queen and Coxwell

Police are looking to identify three suspects in connection with a break-in at the LCBO store on Queen Street East near Coxwell Avenue on June 14. Inset photos show security images released by police of the suspects.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects sought in connection with an alleged break-in at the Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East LCBO store last week.

Police responded to a break-in at the store, 1654 Queen St. E., on Wednesday, June 14, at 3:43 a.m.

According to police, two men broke into the store and allegedly stole a quantity of items. The men then exited from the back doors.

Police said a woman was also seen in the area and is considered part of the investigation into the break-in.

The first male suspect is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, wearing a black hoodie, blue pants, a grey backpack and black shoes.

The second male suspect is five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a thin build, wearing a black jacket, red face covering, black pants, black baseball hat with a light blue brim. He was carrying a black backpack,and wearing tan work boots.

The female suspect is five-feet, four-inches tall, with a medium build, wearing a black hoodie with a white Nike logo on the front, black leggings, white shoes, and carrying a black Adidas gym bag.

Images of the suspects have been released in the hopes that members of the public can help identify them. To see all of the images released by Toronto police of these suspects, please go to https://www.tps.ca/media-centre/news-releases/56501/

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com