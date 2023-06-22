Man, 30, facing charges after alleged house break-in near Queen Street East and Lee Avenue

Toronto police have charged a 30-year-old man in connection with an alleged break-in at a home in the Beach earlier this week.

A 30-year-old man is facing a number of charges in connection with an alleged break-in at a house in the Queen Street East and Lee Avenue area of the Beach earlier this week.

Police responded to a call for a reported break-in at a home in the area on Monday, June 19, at 11 p.m.

According to police, a man had allegedly gained entry to a home and taken items.

Police alleged a man then attempted to gain access to another home in the area.

On Tuesday, June 20, police arrested Brandon Cooze, 30, of Toronto. He has been charged with breaking-and-entering, attempted breaking-and-entering, possession of a break-in instrument, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and obstructing a police officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com