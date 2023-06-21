Two people face firearms and drug charges after alleged impaired driver located in Leslie and Gerrard area

Toronto police have charged two people after an alleged impaired driver was discovered in the Leslie Street and Gerrard Street East area on the morning of Sunday, June 18.

Two people are facing weapons and drug charges after police stopped an allegedly impaired driver in the Leslie Street and Gerrard Street East area earlier this week.

According to police, officers received a call regarding an allegedly impaired driver in the area on Sunday, June 18, at 6:21 a.m. Police located the vehicle with a driver and passenger inside.

Police said that upon further investigation, the driver was arrested and a search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a loaded firearm, and a quantity of cocaine, oxycodone, crystal meth and fentanyl. The passenger in the vehicle was then also arrested, police said.

The vehicle’s driver, Semaon Kidane, 26, of Toronto, faces a number of charges including operation while impaired, fail to provide a breath sample, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and three counts of possession of Schedule One Substance for purpose of trafficking.

The passenger, Amina Omar, 26, of Toronto, faces a number of charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, and three counts of possession of Schedule One Substance for purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com