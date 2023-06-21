Police looking for two teenage girls last seen near Queen Street East and Silver Birch Avenue in the Beach yesterday

Toronto police are looking for two teenage girls last seen on June 20 in the area of Queen Street East and Silver Birch Avenue.

Toronto police are looking for two missing teenage girls last reported to have been seen in the area of Queen Street East and Silver Birch Avenue in the Beach yesterday.

Police issued news releases on the missing girls late on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 20.

Police said they are looking for Kailey, 14, and Lila, 15.

They were both reportedly last seen on Tuesday, June 20, in the Beach.

Police said they were both reported to have been last heard from at 7:30 p.m. on June 20.

Kailey is described as five-feet, three-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long brown hair. She was wearing a knee length black dress, large grey oversized hoodie and white Air Force 1 running shoes.

Lila is described as described as five-feet, six-inches to five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder length light brown hair. She was wearing a grey oversized hoodie, black shorts, black or red midriff shirt with white New Balance sneakers.

Police are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com