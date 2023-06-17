Historic Walk through Upper Beach set for afternoon of Saturday, June 17

Calvary Baptist Church will be the end point of an Historic Walk taking place in the Upper Beach area on Saturday, June 17. The walk will be led by local historian and Beach Metro Community News columnist Gene Domagala.

A number of guided Historic Walks are planned for the East Toronto area this month and continuing through the summer.

The walks are led by local historian and Beach Metro Community News columnist Gene Domagala.

Upcoming walks are planned for Saturday, June 17; Saturday, July 22; and Saturday, Aug. 19.

The Saturday, June 17, walk begins at 1 p.m. This walk starts at St. Saviour’s Anglican Church (on the corner of Kimberley and Swanwick avenues).

The walk will work its way through the Upper Beach neighbourhood, ending at Calvary Baptist Church, which is on the northwest corner of Main Street and Benlamond Avenue.

During this walk, participants will visit sites of historic interest along Osborne Avenue, Lyall Avenue and Benlamond Avenue.

The Saturday, July 22, walk begins at 1 p.m. This walk starts at the northwest corner of Woodbine and Danforth avenues.

The walk will then head east along the Danforth to Dawes Road. Noted along the walk will be historic church buildings and the sites of a number of former theatres.

The Saturday, Aug 19, walk begins at 1 p.m. and will tour Kew Gardens.

Participants are asked to meet at the Beaches Branch Library, on Queen Street East just east of Lee Avenue.

Along with Kew Gardens, this walk will feature historic highlights including the Dr. Young Fountain and the Leuty Lifeguard Station on the beach.

Domagala said more walks highlighting the history of East Toronto neighbourhoods will take place this fall.