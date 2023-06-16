Neil McNeil athletes win silver medals, finish third overall in team standings at OFSAA track and field championships

The Novice 4-x-100m relay team of Fionn Fraser, Will Wells Richards, Lucas Hadley and Pearce Dixon celebrate winning the silver medal at the OFSAA track and field championships last week in Ottawa. Photo: Submitted.

Track and field athletes from Neil McNeil Catholic High School put in a number of impressive performances at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) championships held last week in Ottawa.

Silver medals were won by Cecil Jenkins in the Novice 1,500-metre run and the Novice 4-x-100m relay team of Fionn Fraser, Will Wells Richards, Lucas Hadley and Pearce Dixon.

The Neil McNeil team finished third overall at the OFSAA championships, which was the best showing at the provincials in school history. The Novice boys team also finished third in their division.

A total of 23 athletes from Neil McNeil qualified for the OFSAA track and field championships.

OFSAA is made up of 18 athletic associations from across the province. Each association has their championship meet and then attends one of six regional championships from which four athletes in each category qualify for OFSAA. That means the athletes competing in each event at OFSAA are the top 24 in all of Ontario.

Other strong performances put in at the Ottawa meet by Neil McNeil athletes included fourth place finishes for Jenkins in the Novice 3,000m, and Ethan Robinson in Senior high jump. Fifth place honours went to Stephan Elias in Junior shot put; Einstein Menya in Junior long jump; and Julian Vesprini in Senior javelin. Vesprini had been ranked 19th going into the event but threw a personal best three metres further than he had done before to earn the fifth place finish.

Seventh place finishes were earned were earned by the Open 4x400m relay team of Charlie Pilz, Damiano Totten, Xavier Gordon and Jacob Oswicki. Finn Veale finished eighth in the Novice 3,000m.