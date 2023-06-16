Fundraising bake sale at Beaches Recreation Centre on Saturday, June 17, to help with forest fire relief

A fundraising bake sale on Saturday, June 17, will be held at the Beaches Recreation Centre to help out victims of forest fires across Canada.

Presented by youth members of the recreation centre and local elementary school students, the sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who would like to make a donation of items to the bake sale, can do so by contacting Gabby at 416-371-1756. Donations can also be dropped off in advance at the Beaches Recreation Centre, 6 Williamson Rd., or on the day of the sale.

Donations of good, new items for sale at the fundraiser will also be accepted for Saturday’s event.