Slobberfest in the Beach set to celebrate all things dog on Saturday, June 17

Owners Daniela and Isabella brought Rocco to the 2022 Slobberfest celebrations. This year's Slobberfest takes place on Saturday, June 17, at the Leuty Pavilion by the Boardwalk. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

Community Centre 55 is inviting residents to pack up the pooch and head down to Slobberfest on Saturday, June 17, in the Beach.

The fun will take place at the Leuty Pavilion on the Boardwalk, at the foot of Leuty Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event which celebrates all things dog related is a fundraiser for Community Centre 55.

Slobberfest will feature a number of activities for dogs and their owners, and also dog-related displays by vendors.

The schedule of events for Slobberfest includes the Pack Parade and crowning of the Slobber King and Slobber Queen beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a costume and fashion show starting at 9:30 a.m. and a number of other activities as well during the festival.

For more information on this year’s Slobberfest, please call Jade at Community Centre 55 at 416-691-1113, ext. 224.