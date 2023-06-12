Sticks and Stone exhibit by local photographer Kerry Hayes now on at The Porch Light Cafe

This photo taken by Kerry Hayes in the Glen Stewart Ravine is part of his Sticks and Stone exhibition at The Porch Light Cafe on Kingston Road.

Local photographer Kerry Hayes will be presenting his latest exhibition, Sticks and Stone, from June 12 to Aug. 20 at The Porch Light Café in the Kingston Road Village.

Hayes is considered to be one of the top feature film still photographers in the world, and has worked on more than 90 movies and is Canada’s most sought after movie photographer.

Originally from New York City, Hayes has lived in the Beach for more than 30 years.

Movies Hayes has worked on in his more than 35-year career include The Legends of the Fall, Spotlight, the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water, and Nightmare Alley.

The Sticks and Stone exhibit highlights some of Hayes’ recent photography of trees and rocks, and how they evolve over time.

“Trees sprout, grow old and die over a period from hundreds to thousands of years. They decay and return to the earth becoming the soil from where they came,” he said.

“Rock is formed, exposed, erodes over thousands to millions of years as it too inexorably breaks down into so much sand and dust.”

Hayes said the photos in his current exhibition came about over a period of time, and was not something he had consciously set out to shoot.

“I noticed my eye was attracted to various visual characteristics of these two elemental and ubiquitous subjects, and their processes of decaying life cycles that despite their differences often rendered a surprising visual similarity,” he said.

The photos are taken from locations both near and far, including a number from the nearby Glen Stewart Ravine located south of Kingston Road.

The exhibit is now on and will continue during opening hours at the The Porch Light Café, 982 Kingston Rd.

There will be an artist’s reception with Hayes on Sunday, June 25, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Porch Light Café.

For more information on Hayes and his photography, please visit https://www.kerryhayesphoto.com/