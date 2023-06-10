Police release suspect descriptions, image of car in connection with assault in mosque parking lot near Victoria Park and Danforth

Police are looking to identify the owner of this car in connection with an investigation into an assault that took place in the parking lot of mosque near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues on the evening of May 10.

Toronto police are asking for the public help’s in identifying three man wanted in connection with the alleged assault of man in the parking lot of a mosque near Danforth and Victoria Park avenues last month.

Police were called to the mosque’s parking lot on Wednesday, May 10, at 7:45 p.m. for reports that man had been assaulted with a weapon.

According to police, the male victim was walking to his vehicle that was parked in the lot of the mosque after shopping at a nearby grocery store. Police said the victim was assaulted by two of three men, and one of the men was armed with a weapon.

The suspects then fled the scene in what appears to be a silver or grey Honda sedan. Police have released a photo of the vehicle in the hopes that someone can identify its owner.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The first suspect is described as having a thin build. He was wearing a black hat, dark clothing, a black mask and red gloves

The second suspect is described as having a medium build, and wearing dark clothing.

There is no description of the third suspect.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, or who can identify the suspects or the vehicle they fled in, to contact police. The public can provide information by calling police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com