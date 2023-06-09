Subway service between Woodbine and Broadview stations closed for weekend of June 10 and 11

There will be no TTC Line 2 subway service between Woodbine and Broadview stations this weekend as track work is taking place. The closure is for Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11. Shuttle buses will be running between the stations this weekend.

East Toronto residents are being reminded that there will be no TTC Line 2 subway service between Woodbine and Broadview stations on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.

Shuttle buses will be running on a regular basis between those two stations during this weekend.

The subway closure is taking place for track work.

Trains will be running between Woodbine and Kennedy stations to the east on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth line) as normally scheduled.

Trains west of Broadview will also operate normally on Saturday, June 10. However, subway service between Broadview and St. George stations will not begin until noon on Sunday, June 11, due to beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct over the Don Valley. Shuttle buses will also be running along that portion of the Line 2 subway route on the morning of June 11.

The TTC shuttle buses will be stopping at all stations along the closed Line 2 during the weekend for surface connections to other bus routes but not the subway system. Those stations are Coxwell, Greenwood, Donlands, Pape and Chester. The TTC has also advised that Chester station will be completely closed this weekend.

The subway closure between Woodbine and Broadview will begin on Saturday, June 10, morning. The subway service between those two stations is scheduled to re-open at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 12.

For more service information, please contact the TTC at 416-393-4636 or online at https://www.ttc.ca/service-advisories/subway-service#e=0