Identity of woman sought in connection with alleged break-in and robbery at Queen Street East and Glen Manor Drive store

Police are looking to identify this woman in connection with an alleged break-in at a shop in the Beach on June 5.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted in connection with an alleged break-in and theft of a cash donation box at a shop in the Beach.

Police were called to the area of Queen Street East and Glen Manor Drive at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, June 5, for the reported incident.

According to police, a woman allegedly smashed the front door of a store in the area. Once inside, police alleged the woman took a cash donation box. Police said the suspect then fled in a white KIA vehicle with a “Commun Auto” symbol on the door.

The woman is described as having a heavy build and dark hair. She was wearing a black sweater with a “Chicago Bulls” logo on the front, dark pants and black shoes.

A security camera image of the suspect has been released by police in the hopes that someone can identify her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com