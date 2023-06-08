Signatures Beaches Arts and Crafts Show and Sale set for Kew Gardens on June 10 and 11

Visitors attend the 2022 Beaches Arts and Crafts Show in Kew Gardens Park. This year's show is on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.

The Signatures Beaches Arts and Crafts Show and Sale takes place in Kew Gardens park this weekend.

The free event helps to raise funds for The Neighbourhood Group Community Services and will feature the works of more than 150 artists, artisans, makers and designers.

The Beaches Arts and Craft show has been a tradition in the community since 1984.

Show times are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.

Kew Gardens park is located at 2075 Queen St. E. in the Beach.

For more information the art show, please go to https://signatures.ca/beaches-arts-and-crafts

For more information on The Neighbourhood Group, a non-profit support service agency that help newcomers, youth, unemployed, seniors and the marginally housed in the East Toronto area, please visit https://tngcommunityto.org/