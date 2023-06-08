Advance polls in Toronto mayoral byelection to be open from June 8 to 13

Advance polls for this month's Toronto mayoral byelection will be open for voters to cast their ballot from June 8 to 13.

Local voters are reminded that advance polls for Toronto’s mayoral byelection will be open from Thursday, June 8, through to Tuesday, June 13.

The date of the byelection is Monday, June 26. There are a total of 102 candidates running in the mayoral byelection.

Information on local advance poll locations will be included on the Voter Information Cards that have been sent to residents by the City of Toronto. The advance polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from June 8 to 13.

Here are the advance poll locations for the wards in the coverage area of Beach Metro Community News:

In Beaches-East York, the advance polls are at the Beaches Recreation Centre, 6 Williamson Rd.; and the Secord Community Centre, 91 Barrington Ave.

In Scarborough Southwest, the advance polls are at the Birchmount Community Centre, 93 Birchmount Rd.; and the Warden Hilltop Community Centre, 25 Mendelssohn St.

In Toronto-Danforth, the advance polls are at the East York Community Centre, 108 1/2 Pape Ave.; and the Matty Eckler Recreation Centre, 953 Gerrard St. E.

For specific information on the advance poll locations across Toronto and how to vote at an advance poll, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/elections/by-election/by-election-advance-voting-locations/

For more information on voting in the mayoral byelection, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/elections/by-election/by-election-voter-information/myvote-by-elections/

For the full list of the 102 candidates in the Toronto mayoral byelection, please go to the city’s election website at https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/elections/by-election/by-election-candidate-list/