Police seek man who allegedly damaged roof of Riverdale home while conducting ‘inspection’

Toronto police are looking to identify this man in connection with an investigation into the alleged damage of a roof in the Riverdale area on the morning of Saturday, March 25.

Toronto police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly damaged the roof of a home in the Riverdale area last month.

According to police, a man went to a home in the Logan and Langley avenues area on Saturday, March 25, at 8:06 a.m. and said he was a roofer doing inspections. The man then allegedly climbed onto the roof and while he was there the homeowners heard loud banging, police said.

The man then came down from the roof and told the homeowner they had a hole in their roof and he could repair it at cost, police alleged. The man then left, and when the homeowners checked their roof they noticed the alleged damage that had been done to it.

Police described the man as early 20s, five-feet, 11-inches to six-feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a white t-shirt and overalls. Police said the man spoke with an Irish accent.

A photo of the man has been released in the hopes someone can identify him. Police are also warning residents to be aware of the man and his alleged behaviour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com