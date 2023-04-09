Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade road closures along Queen Street East set for Sunday, April 9

The Easter Bunny will greeting those attending the Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade on the afternoon of Sunday, April 9, along Queen Street East in the Beach.

The annual Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade takes place on the afternoon of Sunday, April 9, and local residents are reminded that a number of road closures will be in place for the event.

There will be closures and partial closures along Queen Street East between Woodbine Avenue Fallingbrook Road on April 9 for the parade. Lake Shore Boulevard East between Coxwell and Woodbine avenues will also be closed during the parade on Sunday afternoon.

Also, 501 streetcar service along Queen Street East in the Beach will be impacted due to the parade as will local bus routes including the Main 64.

The parade, which first took place, in the Beach area in 1967, will travel west along Queen Street East from the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant at the foot of Victoria Park Avenue to Woodbine Avenue. It will start at 2 p.m.

Numerous participants will be taking part in this year’s parade including representatives of local businesses and community organizations.

There will be floats, marchers and musical entertainment for those gathering along Queen Street East for the parade. The Easter Bunny will of course be at the parade waving to children along the route.

Among the musical entertainment will be local band The Two Fours playing their eclectic mix of rock, roll, roots, blues, country, and random tunes on Community Centre 55’s float.

Representatives from Beach Metro Community News will also be taking part in Sunday’s parade.

Here are some of the road closures planned for the area on Sunday, April 9:

Road closure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (partial road):

Queen Street East, from Munroe Park Avenue to Fallingbrook Road.

Road closure: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (full road):

Queen Street East, from Munroe Park Avenue to Fallingbrook Road; Nursewood Road, from Queen Street East to #24 Nursewood Road

Road closure: 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (full road):

Queen Street East, from Woodbine Avenue to Fallingbrook Road

Road closure: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (full road):

Woodbine Avenue, from Queen Street East to Lake Shore Boulevard East

Lake Shore Boulevard East, from Coxwell Avenue to Woodbine Avenue

Police say drivers can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate methods of transportation.

For full details on the Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade and the timing of road closures, please go to www.beacheseasterparade.ca

Along with the parade, the Beaches Easter Weekend Celebration will also include an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt on Good Friday (April 7) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Beaches Lions Club has been organizing the parade since 1973.