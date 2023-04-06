Police seek to identity man allegedly harassing young girls in the Pape and Floyd avenues area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has allegedly been harassing young girls in the area of Pape and Floyd avenues in East York.
According to police, a man allegedly harassed girls who were walking in the area each day from Sunday, April 2, to Tuesday, April 4.
The girls were all under the age of 13 and police alleged that the man asked the girls to go with him.
The man is described as approximately 25-30, with short black hair and unshaven. He was wearing a black jacket, white shirt, green pants and black running shoes.
A photo of the man has been released by police in the hopes that someone can identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com
