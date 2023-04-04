Dentonia Park among five City of Toronto public golf courses set to open for season on April 4

Dentonia Park Golf Course, in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area, will be opening on Tuesday, April 4.

By JACK SKINNER

The City of Toronto’s public golf courses, including Dentonia Park in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area, will be opening on Tuesday, April 4.

Toronto’s other municipally run public golf courses are Don Valley, Humber Valley, Scarlett Woods, and Tam O’Shanter.

All of the courses will operate until the fall, dependent on weather conditions.

Dentonia Park Golf Course’s hours for players to tee off will be 5:40 a.m. to 7:40 p.m.

Toronto’s five municipal courses have recently seen rapid growth among the number of participants, with an increase of 30,500 more rounds of golf played last year than in previous years.

A total of 225,501 rounds were played in 2022. The prior record was 218,000 rounds set in 2003.

The city’s courses offer golf options suitable for all skill levels, are affordable, and accessible by the Toronto Transit Commission.City courses also offer family discounts, allowing junior players to play a nine-hole round for free during weekend afternoons when accommodated by a paying adult.

Also, Fling Golf will be available to play at four of the city’s courses including Dentonia Park, Humber Valley, Tam O’Shanter, and Scarlett Woods. Fling Golf combines lacrosse and traditional golf by playing with a “fling stick” that can be rented on-site. The goal of Fling Golf is to provide a faster pace game which helps introduce new players to the sport and creates a challenge for experienced players.

The self-reliant outdoor fitness circuit Bench Fit will also continue to be open throughout all city golf courses. Bench Fit participants to complete 40 exercises along the 10-station circuit.

For the 2023 year, the Tam O’Shanter course on Birchmount Road in Scarborough is celebrating its 90-year anniversary since opening in 1933. The golf course was privately owned for 40 years until 1973 when it was bought by Metro Toronto Region Conservation Authority, Metro Council, Scarborough Council and the Province of Ontario.

“It’s exciting to see the growing demand for the City’s golf courses. I would like to thank all the golfers and staff involved for helping make 2022 a record-breaking year for our five great greens,” said Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park) in a City of Toronto news release.

More information about the City of Toronto’s golf courses and booking tee time options, including contact information for each course, is available on the City’s Golf webpage.

A limited number of Junior memberships are also available for all five city golf courses.