Police seek to identify three men and one woman in alleged robbery at grocery store near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues

Police are looking for help identifying these people in connection to an alleged robbery at a grocery store in the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues on the afternoon of Thursday, March 30.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s help identifying four suspects wanted in connection with an alleged robbery in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area late last week.

On Thursday, March 30, at 3:30 p.m., police responded to a call for a reported robbery at a grocery store in the area.

According to police, four suspects entered the store and were observed by a loss prevention officer putting numerous items into a shopping. Police said two of the suspects then allegedly walked past the cash registers without paying for the items, and were approached by the loss prevention officer.

When the loss prevention officer approached those two suspects one of them indicated he had a firearm, police said. The two suspects then fled the store after the loss prevention officer obtained two bags of groceries from them, police said.

A third suspect then allegedly assaulted the loss prevention officer prior to fleeing with the fourth suspect, police said.

The first suspect is described as male, 30-35 years old, six-feet to six-feet, two-inches tall, with a mark under his left eye. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, a black sweater with a gold “OVO” logo on the front, black sweatpants, and white headphones.

The second suspect is described as male, 27-28 years old, five-feet, nine-inches to five-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with short hair. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a navy blue jacket, track pants, white shoes, riding a black scooter.

The third suspect is described as male, five-feet, six-inches to five-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a blue jacket, and riding an electric scooter with a light on the front.

The fourth suspect is described as female, 25-35 years old, five-feet, six-inches tall, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white/grey “Nike” jacket, black pants, and riding a black scooter.

Police have released security camera photos of a number of the suspects in the hopes that someone can help to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com