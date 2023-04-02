Police seek suspects after alleged break-and-enter at residence while owner was at home

Police are seeking to identify these two men in connection with an investigation into a break-in at a home in the Ted Reeve Drive and Gerrard Street East area on the afternoon of March 15.

Toronto police are looking for two suspects in connection with an investigation into an alleged break-in at a home in the Ted Reeve Drive and Gerrard Street East area last month.

Police were called to a residence in the area on Wednesday, March 15, at 4:51 p.m. for reports of a break-in.

According to police, two men attended the residence and one of them allegedly gained entry at the back of the house while the other stood at the front door.

Police said that a short time later the suspect allegedly fled the house with a number of valuable items and then both suspects left the area on foot.

The homeowner was in the residence at the time of the incident but was not injured, police said.

The first suspect is described as five-feet, eight-inches to five-feet, nine-inches tall, with a medium build, wearing a blue winter coat, black shoes, a dark coloured toque and a blue medical mask.

The second suspect is described as having the same height and build as the first suspect. He was wearing a blue winter coat, dark pants, dark shoes with a white sole, blue and white toque, and was carrying a black backpack.

Police have released security camera images of the suspects and are hoping someone will be able to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com