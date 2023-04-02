Boy seriously injured in Saturday night stabbing near Broadview Avenue

Toronto police are investigating after a boy was seriously injured in a stabbing near Chester Hill Road and Thorncliffe Avenue on the night of Saturday, April 1.

A teenage boy has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the Broadview Avenue and Chester Hill Road area on the night of Saturday, April 1.

Police were called to the Chester Hill Road and Thorncliffe Avenue area, which is northwest of Danforth and Broadview avenues, at approximately 9:43 p.m. for reports of a fight taking place.

According to police, three males were allegedly fighting outside a building in the area and one of them was stabbed.

When police arrived, they found a boy who was suffering from stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital and is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Police have released a description of a male suspect they are looking for in connection with the incident.

He is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall, with a medium build and a short black beard. He was wearing a black winter coat, dark pants, and light grey shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com