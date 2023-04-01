Police seek identity of man in connection with alleged sexual assault on eastbound GO train near Danforth station

Police are seeking to identify this man in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault on a GO train travelling east between Union and Danforth stations on the evening of March 13.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that took place on a GO train along the Lake Shore East Line.

Police were called to Danforth GO station in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue on Wednesday, March 13, at 8:35 p.m. for a report of an alleged sexual assault on a GO train heading east from Union Station.

According to police, a man sat down beside the victim was on board Go train car 9232. The man attempted to engage the victim in conversation and then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, police said.

The man then exited the train at Danforth GO station.

Police have released a security camera image of the man they are looking to identify.

The suspect is described as 30-years-old, thin build, short brown hair, and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown sweater, dark jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com