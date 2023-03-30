Police seek to identify suspect after man struck with bottle several times while on subway train near Donlands station

Toronto police are investigating an alleged assault on a subway train near Donlands station yesterday. Inset photo shows man police are looking to identify in connection with their investigation.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in an alleged assault that took place on a TTC subway train in the area of Donlands station yesterday.

Police were called to the Donlands Subway Station at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 for the reported incident.

According to police, a man onboard an eastbound subway subway train was confronting passengers and began to argue with a male passenger near Pape station. Police alleged that near Donlands station the man struck the male passenger several times with a bottle.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall, with a medium build, black braids and a short black beard. He was wearing a dark blue Puma sweater, black pants with coloured print in the middle, blue and white Nike running shoes and carrying a black fanny pack across his back.

Police said he is wanted on charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

A security camera image of the man has been released by police in the hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com