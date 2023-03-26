Deja Views: The view looking north on Bellefair Avenue in March of 1917

This edition of Deja Views looks at Bellefair Avenue. The archival photo above was taken in 1917, looking north from Norway Avenue to what is now Juniper Avenue.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

The archival photograph above was taken in March of 1917.

We are looking north on Bellefair Avenue, before Bellefair extended up to Juniper Avenue. At this time Norway Avenue (which is the cross street directly behind this viewpoint) was not a street but a footpath.

I would like to ask our readership what task the surveyors are implementing with these cylindrical objects?

If you know, please contact me gdvandyke61@gmail.com