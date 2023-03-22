Local boys and girls high school hockey teams unable to advance to playoffs at this week’s OFSAA championships

The Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) hockey championships are being held in Windsor from March 21 to 23.

BY KADEN CAMPBELL

The local high school hockey teams taking part in this week’s Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) championships in Windsor were unable to qualify for the medal rounds.

The Neil McNeil Catholic High School Maroons Senior boys team and the Malvern Collegiate Black Knight Varsity girls team took part in OFSAA tournament going from March 21 to 23.

In the 16- team boys tournament, the third-ranked Neil McNeil Maroons started off strong by defeating the St. Anne Saints from Windsor-Essex by a score of 2-0 on the morning of Tuesday March, 21.

That win for the Maroons was followed by an upset 3-1 loss to the 10th-ranked St. Marcellinus Spirit of Mississauga later that Tuesday afternoon.

The Maroons ended their tournament with a game against Toronto’s Lawrence Park Collegiate on the morning of Wednesday, March 22. Lawrence Park beat Neil McNeil 5-3 in that game.

On the girls side of this week’s OFSAA tournament, the Malvern Black Knights came in as the 15th seed in the 16-team event.

Malvern was defeated in their first two games on Tuesday, March 21. In the first game, Malvern fell by a score of 3-2 to Ursuline College Chatham. In the second game, Malvern was defeated 2-0 by Banting Memorial High School from Alliston.

The Malvern girls finished their appearance in the tournament with a 3-3 tie against Oakville Trafalgar High School on the morning of Wednesday, March 22.