Deja Views: A scene from the foot of Silver Birch Avenue in the 1930s

The above photo shows the foot of Silver Birch Avenue by the lake in the 1930s. Inset photo shows same view now.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This beautiful winterscape of the beach with several of the residences (bottom of Silver Birch Avenue) was photographed sometime in the 1930s.

Some of the trees remain! Sadly, the birch trees depicted are long gone. Perhaps they were the inspiration for the street’s name.

