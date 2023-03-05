Police seek help locating missing 14-year-old girl last seen in East York

Toronto Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in East York on Friday, March 3.
Savanna, 14, was last seen in the area of Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive.
Police are concerned for Savanna’s safety and issued a news release on the morning of Sunday, March 5, asking for help in locating her.
Savanna is described as five-feet, three-inches tall, with a thin build, hazel eyes and has shoulder-length dyed red and brown hair.
Savanna was last seen wearing a black puffer winter coat, red crop-top, light blue jeans, and white Nike running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
As part of its missing persons protocol, Toronto police only identify people who are missing by their first names in news releases.
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!