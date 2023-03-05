Police seek help locating missing 14-year-old girl last seen in East York

Toronto Police are asking for the public's help in locating Savanna,14, who was last seen in Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive area on Friday, March 3.

Toronto Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in East York on Friday, March 3.

Savanna, 14, was last seen in the area of Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive.

Police are concerned for Savanna’s safety and issued a news release on the morning of Sunday, March 5, asking for help in locating her.

Savanna is described as five-feet, three-inches tall, with a thin build, hazel eyes and has shoulder-length dyed red and brown hair.

Savanna was last seen wearing a black puffer winter coat, red crop-top, light blue jeans, and white Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com

As part of its missing persons protocol, Toronto police only identify people who are missing by their first names in news releases.