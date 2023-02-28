Suspect wanted on manslaughter charge in connection with man’s death on Danforth Avenue surrenders to police

A man being sought on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a 73-year-old man on Danforth Avenue in late January surrendered to police on Feb. 28.

A man being sought on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a 73-year-old man on Danforth Avenue in late January surrendered to police today.

Toronto police said in a Tuesday, Feb. 28, news release that David Cropearedwolf turned himself in at the 52 Division station earlier today. He has been charged with manslaughter.

According to police, Michael Finlay, 73, died as “a result of injuries suffered from the assault” that appeared to have been random and took place at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, on Danforth Avenue near Jones Avenue.

Finlay, an East Toronto resident and retired CBC radio news producer, died on Jan. 31 after being in and out of hospital as a result of the attack in which he suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Cathy Perry, CBC’s executive director of newsgathering and operations, said in a CBC News report that Finlay will be remembered as an exceptional storyteller, documentary maker and editor. Finlay retired from CBC in 2010 after working at the public broadcaster for 31 years.

“Perry said Finlay ‘travelled the world’ to produce radio documentaries for a number of programs, including Sunday Morning. He was later an editor for World At Six, where he was famous for his knowledge of the news,” said the CBC report.