This edition of Deja Views looks east along Kingston Road towards Brookside Avenue in 1927. Inset photo shows the same view now.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

The view in the photo above is looking eastward towards Brookside Avenue on Kingston Road in 1927.

This archival photograph was taken 96 years ago!

Many of the buildings from 1927 still stand today.

Do you have an old image of Kingston Road you would like to share with us?

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com