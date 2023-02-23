Man charged with assault after incident with Toronto Parking Enforcement Officer on Danforth Avenue

A man has been charged with assault in connection with an incident involving a Toronto Parking Enforcement officer in the East Toronto area earlier this week.
Police were called to the area of Danforth and Kelvin avenues, just east of Dawes Road, at 4:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, for a reported assault.
According to police, a Toronto Parking Enforcement Officer had issued a parking ticket for an illegally parked vehicle on Danforth Avenue when a man approached the officer from behind. Police alleged the man slapped the officer’s left hand, grabbed the device that issues the parking tickets and threw it to the ground. The man then got into a vehicle and drove away, police alleged.
Later that day, Douglas Maybury was arrested and charged with assault. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in April, police said.
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!