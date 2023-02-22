Community Centre 55 set to host annual Soup Tasting Competition on March 2

Community Centre 55's annual Soup Tasting Competition will take place on Thursday, March 2. The Beach Metro Community News file photo above shows the 2022 competition.

Community Centre 55 will host its annual Soup Tasting Competition on Thursday, March 2.

Local residents are invited to register to take part in the soup tasting sessions that will run from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. that day.

Cost to attend is $5 per person, with proceeds going to Community Centre 55.

Up for grabs for the restaurants who will be making the soup is the prestigious Silver Ladle Award.

Those attending will be asked to vote on which local eatery makes what they considered to be the best soup in the March 2 competition.

Sittings for the soup tasting sessions are 5 to 5:45 p.m.; and 6 to 6:45 p.m. Community Centre 55 is located at 97 Main St., south of Gerrard Street East and north of Kingston Road.

For more information and to register to attend one of the tasting sessions, please contact Jade at jade@centre55.com or call 416-691-1113, ext. 224.